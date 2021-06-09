UrduPoint.com
ECOWAS 'reassured' Mali Intends To Restore Civilian Rule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:16 PM

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :ECOWAS commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said Wednesday the 15-nation West Africa bloc was "reassured" that Mali's leaders intend to restore civilian rule in the Sahel state.

Brou travelled to Mali as part of a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), sent after Colonel Assimi Goita deposed the country's civilian leaders on May 24.

