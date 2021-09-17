ECOWAS Says Guinea Must Hold General Election Within 6 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has issued a demand that Guinea, which faced a coup, must hold the general election within the next 6 months, media reported.

On September 5, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained President Alpha Conde.

Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

During the extraordinary summit on the situation in Guinea, which was held in the Ghanaian capital of Accra, the ECOWAS nations want Conakry to hold the election to return the country the constitutional rule, the TV3 Ghana broadcaster reported on late Thursday.

The organization also imposed sanctions on a number of Guinean military linked to the recent coup.