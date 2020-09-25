ECOWAS Says Mali on Track to Normal After Interim Appointments - Delegation Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Western African ECOWAS regional bloc considers the appointment of Mali's interim president and vice president to be a step towards normalizing life in the African country after the recent coup, ECOWAS delegation head and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan said.

The military junta responsible for the coup in Mali, earlier this week appointed former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as the transition president, who is due to serve on his post for 18 months before a new government is established. Colonel Assimi Goita was appointed as vice president.

"Ahead of Friday's scheduled inauguration of the leaders of Mali's transition government, the #Ecowas mediation team today met with some stakeholders including Mr. Bah Ndaw, President-Designate and Colonel Assimi Goita, .

.. President of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) and Vice President-Designate, both of who will be taking the oath of office at the official ceremony. We are optimistic that this event will signal the beginning of the return to normalcy in Mali," Jonathan wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

On August 18, the military coup in Mali began not far from the capital of Bamako and resulted in resignation of then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and his government. The coup leaders established the CNSP ” the governing body until the transition government takes power.

Earlier in September, the 15-nation ECOWAS bloc urged the junta to appoint members of government for a transitional period until September 23, saying it would otherwise impose a full embargo on the country.