UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECOWAS Sends 125 Observers To Monitor General Election In Ghana

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ECOWAS Sends 125 Observers to Monitor General Election in Ghana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Monday it had deployed a 125-member mission to Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polls across the Western African country opened on Monday morning.

"A 125-member ECOWAS Observer Mission has arrived in Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place on Monday, 7th December 2020. The observers have been deployed to all the 16 regions of the country to observe how the 17,027, 641 million registered voters elect their members of parliament and next president," the organization said in a press release.

The ECOWAS mission has already met with the Ghanaian Electoral Commission and a number of  governmental officials, security agencies, heads of international observer missions and civil society organizations "to exchange views on matters relating to the elections," as stated in the press release.

ECOWAS observers have also met with "key stakeholders" of Ghana's political parties, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Dramani Mahama, referred to as "the main opposition leader" in the press release.

It is part of ECOWAS' mandate to deploy observers to member states during presidential elections "to ensure democratic convergence across the region."

Twelve candidates run in Ghana's presidential race, including Akufo-Addo and Mahama. This is the third time since 2012 that the two run against one another in an election, with each having one victory over the other.

Related Topics

Election Exchange Parliament Civil Society Ghana December 2020 All Race Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars listÂ mentions Mahi ..

11 minutes ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

25 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

35 minutes ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

36 minutes ago

SEC approves draft contract for organising sale in ..

51 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a Ser ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.