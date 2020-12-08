ECOWAS Sends 125 Observers to Monitor General Election in Ghana

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said on Monday it had deployed a 125-member mission to Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Polls across the Western African country opened on Monday morning.

"A 125-member ECOWAS Observer Mission has arrived in Ghana to observe the presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place on Monday, 7th December 2020. The observers have been deployed to all the 16 regions of the country to observe how the 17,027, 641 million registered voters elect their members of parliament and next president," the organization said in a press release.

The ECOWAS mission has already met with the Ghanaian Electoral Commission and a number of governmental officials, security agencies, heads of international observer missions and civil society organizations "to exchange views on matters relating to the elections," as stated in the press release.

ECOWAS observers have also met with "key stakeholders" of Ghana's political parties, including President Nana Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Dramani Mahama, referred to as "the main opposition leader" in the press release.

It is part of ECOWAS' mandate to deploy observers to member states during presidential elections "to ensure democratic convergence across the region."

Twelve candidates run in Ghana's presidential race, including Akufo-Addo and Mahama. This is the third time since 2012 that the two run against one another in an election, with each having one victory over the other.