UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ECOWAS To Deploy 90 Observers To Monitor Sunday's Elections In Niger

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:20 PM

ECOWAS to Deploy 90 Observers to Monitor Sunday's Elections in Niger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Western African ECOWAS regional bloc on Tuesday said it will send a 90-strong election observation mission to monitor the upcoming presidential and legislative elections in Niger.

"The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is deploying an Election Observation Mission of 90 observers, including 10 in the long term and 80 in the short term, to observe the presidential election coupled with the legislative elections this Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Niger," the bloc's statement said.

It also specified that Nigeria's former vice-president, Namadi Sambo, would lead the observation mission.

The ECOWAS, comprising 15 nations in West Africa, has a mandate to deploy observers to member states during presidential elections "to ensure democratic convergence across the region."

The presidential election in Niger will be held in two rounds, with 30 candidates validated for the first round scheduled for Sunday. Outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou, who has served two terms, is not running for re-election.

During the legislative elections, voters will elect 171 members of the unicameral National Assembly.

Related Topics

Election Africa National Assembly Lead Niger Nigeria December Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

31 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

48 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

51 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.