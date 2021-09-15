UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS To Hold Emergency Summit On Situation In Guinea On September 16 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 12 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 10:16 PM

ECOWAS to Hold Emergency Summit on Situation in Guinea on September 16 - Foreign Minister

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea on September 16, TV3 Ghana broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea on September 16, TV3 Ghana broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

On September 10, ECOWAS sent a delegation to Ghana following the recent coup in order to assess the situation. Reportedly, the members of the delegation managed to meet with the rebels and confirm that ousted President Alpha Conde was fine.

"The summit will, therefore, have a single agenda where I will lay before the Authority the report of the ECOWAS High-Level Mission to Guinea, which was undertaken on Friday, 10th September 2021," Botchwey, who was part of the delegation, was cited as saying by TV3 Ghana.

Following the report presentation, the attendants will be expected to discuss the response to the political upheaval in Ghana and the steps to be taken toward restoring the country's democratic governance and constitutional rule, according to the broadcaster.

The meeting will be hosted by the ECOWAS chairman, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the news said.

On September 5, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained President Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

The international community has since condemned the takeover and demanded that the rebels release Conde. ECOWAS, in turn, decided to suspend Guinea's membership in the organization and joined in on the demands to release the president.

Related Topics

Parliament Fine Guinea Ghana September

Recent Stories

US Airlines Report Profits First Time Since Onset ..

US Airlines Report Profits First Time Since Onset of Pandemic - Transportation D ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Eng ..

Moscow Calls on Parties on Korean Peninsula to Engage in Dialogue, De-Escalate

3 minutes ago
 President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation la ..

President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation lauds neat organisation of 5th J ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE’s first global savings club launched

UAE’s first global savings club launched

13 minutes ago
 UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Miss ..

UN to Withdraw All Gabonese Peacekeepers From Mission in CAR - Spokesman

7 minutes ago
 Estonia to Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine ..

Estonia to Borrow 10,000 COVID-19 Janssen Vaccine Doses From Spain - Health Mini ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.