ECOWAS to Hold Emergency Summit on Situation in Guinea on September 16 - Foreign Minister

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea on September 16, TV3 Ghana broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an emergency summit on the situation in Guinea on September 16, TV3 Ghana broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

On September 10, ECOWAS sent a delegation to Ghana following the recent coup in order to assess the situation. Reportedly, the members of the delegation managed to meet with the rebels and confirm that ousted President Alpha Conde was fine.

"The summit will, therefore, have a single agenda where I will lay before the Authority the report of the ECOWAS High-Level Mission to Guinea, which was undertaken on Friday, 10th September 2021," Botchwey, who was part of the delegation, was cited as saying by TV3 Ghana.

Following the report presentation, the attendants will be expected to discuss the response to the political upheaval in Ghana and the steps to be taken toward restoring the country's democratic governance and constitutional rule, according to the broadcaster.

The meeting will be hosted by the ECOWAS chairman, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the news said.

On September 5, a group of Guinean military led by Mamady Doumbouya stormed the presidential palace and detained President Conde. Doumbouya declared the parliament dissolved and the constitution void, imposing a nationwide curfew.

The international community has since condemned the takeover and demanded that the rebels release Conde. ECOWAS, in turn, decided to suspend Guinea's membership in the organization and joined in on the demands to release the president.