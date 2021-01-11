ECOWAS to Observe Political Situation in Post-Coup Mali During 2-Day Visit - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The mission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is due to arrive in the Malian capital of Bamako on Monday for a two-day visit to monitor the political situation and upcoming election campaign in the post-coup country, media reported.

According to the RFI broadcaster, the ECOWAS mission led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is tasked with looking into the work of the incumbent transition government, which was formed after the August 18 military coup which saw then-President Ibrahim Boubacar overthrown and his cabinet dissolved.

Following the mutiny, the rebels formed the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) governing body and elected former Defense Minister Ba N'Daou as transitional head of state. Meanwhile, some coup actors hold key positions in the government, including Assimi Goita, the leader of the CNSP, who was named a vice president.

Against this backdrop, the ECOWAS mission will meet with the interim government officials to ensure that the incumbent government prioritizes the interests of the civil society rather than those of the military.

The bloc's delegation will also meet with the officials charged with organizing the future presidential and legislative elections, which are due to be held when the 18-month transition period expires. The bloc's task is to ensure the civilian majority in the future government, the media outlet reported.

Following the August 2020 coup, Mali was subjected to numerous sanctions from the international organizations, including the ECOWAS. The union lifted sanctions from the Western African state in October.