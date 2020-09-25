ECOWAS to uphold Mali sanctions until civilian appointed premier

West African states will uphold sanctions on Mali until it appoints a civilian prime minister, the leader of the ECOWAS regional bloc leader said Friday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :West African states will uphold sanctions on Mali until it appoints a civilian prime minister, the leader of the ECOWAS regional bloc leader said Friday.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States slapped sanctions on Mali after the August 18 military coup, which toppled president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The sanctions "will be lifted when a civilian prime minister is named," ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said.