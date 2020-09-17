(@FahadShabbir)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on Mali to appoint a civilian-led transition government by September 23 to avoid a total embargo, the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) said on Thursday

According to the Bamada news portal, citing Mali's new governing body established by the rebel military leaders after the August coup, the CNSP delegation had a meeting with ECOWAS in the capital city of Ghana, Accra, during which the economic community reaffirmed its position.

"ECOWAS demands that the president and prime minister of the transition government be civilians," Ismael Wague, a spokesman for the CNSP, was quoted as saying by Bamada.

He added that the delegation was unable to take any decision on the spot, as it had to return to the Malian capital of Bamako for discussions before giving a final answer.

According to Wague, ECOWAS has given a week for a civilian to be appointed as interim president.

"ECOWAS gives CNSP a week to appoint a civilian to head the country. Otherwise, Mali will be under a total embargo from midnight Wednesday, September 23," the spokesman noted.

On Saturday, a public debate on Mali's political future among representatives of the military leaders, state officials and civil society resulted in an agreement to form a transitional government that would rule the country for the next 18 months.

Col. Assimi Goita, the head of the military-led National Committee, expressed hope that the plan would be supported by the international community.

On August 18, a group of Malian soldiers initiated an uprising at a military base near Bamako, demanding political reforms, a transition of power and a new general election. Rebels kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including then-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.