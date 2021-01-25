UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Approves Oxford/AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The Ecuadorian medical regulator has approved the use of the vaccine against coronavirus developed jointly by UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The National Agency for Regulation, Control and Sanitary Vigilance (ARCSA) has approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine," the statement said.

The Central American nation plans to purchase 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The authorities of Ecuador have previously signed an agreement with Pfizer on the delivery of 2 million doses of the vaccine. The government took a decision to vaccinate 9 million people or 60 percent of the population.

Ecuador has so far recorded 238,232 cases of COVID-19 with nearly 10,000 fatalities, while nearly 200,000 patients have recovered.

