Ecuador Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ecuador's National Agency for Regulation, Control and Sanitary Vigilance (ARCSA) has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said.

"The ARCSA approved last night [Tuesday] that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be distributed and administrated in Ecuador. It is big news; it only remains for the vaccine to arrive in January," Zevallos said during a presentation of a vaccination plan on Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian government intends to vaccinate about 60 percent of the population next year to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the plan, first 50,000 doses of the vaccine will be given to medical personnel, as well as residents and staff in care homes.

During the second phase, which will begin in March, priority will be given to medical personnel who have not been included in the first phase, firefighters, workers of strategic sectors and vulnerable groups in the population. The rest of the people will be injected during following phases of the vaccination.

To date, Ecuador has registered over 203,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including almost 178,000 who have recovered and 9,373 patients who died.