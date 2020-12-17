UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Ecuador Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Ecuador's National Agency for Regulation, Control and Sanitary Vigilance (ARCSA) has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said.

"The ARCSA approved last night [Tuesday] that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be distributed and administrated in Ecuador. It is big news; it only remains for the vaccine to arrive in January," Zevallos said during a presentation of a vaccination plan on Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian government intends to vaccinate about 60 percent of the population next year to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the plan, first 50,000 doses of the vaccine will be given to medical personnel, as well as residents and staff in care homes.

During the second phase, which will begin in March, priority will be given to medical personnel who have not been included in the first phase, firefighters, workers of strategic sectors and vulnerable groups in the population. The rest of the people will be injected during following phases of the vaccination.

To date, Ecuador has registered over 203,000 positive COVID-19 cases, including almost 178,000 who have recovered and 9,373 patients who died.

Related Topics

Died Ecuador January March Government

Recent Stories

Coronavirus claims 71 more deaths due to Covid-19 ..

34 minutes ago

Germany announces 26,923 new coronavirus cases

36 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks reach highest since l ..

36 minutes ago

UAE hosts 22nd meeting of IORA&#039;s Committee of ..

51 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bhutan on Nationa ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.