Ecuador Approves Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - RDIF

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Ecuador gave Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine emergency use authorization, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Saturday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Ecuador. Sputnik V was granted an emergency use authorization," the RDIF said.

