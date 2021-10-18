UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Bus Crashes Into Ravine, 9 Dead

Umer Jamshaid 28 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 11:35 PM

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :At least nine people died and another 15 were injured when a bus veered off the road and crashed into a ravine in Ecuador, emergency services said on Monday.

The bus plunged into the 200 meter (220 yards) deep ravine in the southern Chimborazo province.

Authorities did not say how many people were onboard the bus that had left the port city of Guayaquil and was heading towards Ambato in the Andean valley.

"Emergency services said, for now, they have treated 15 injured people and registered nine deaths," said ECU911 in a statement.

In an early statement, ECU911 had said there were 11 dead and 12 people injured.

Road accidents are one of the main causes of death in Ecuador.

At the start of the year around 20 people died when two buses crashed into each other in the South American nation.

