Ecuador Busts Medical Center Administering Pseudo-Vaccines Against COVID-19 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 04:45 PM

Ecuador has cracked down on an alternative medicine center that administered pseudo-vaccines to people with COVID-19, with some 70,000 doses in total injected during its operation, El Comercio reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Ecuador has cracked down on an alternative medicine center that administered pseudo-vaccines to people with COVID-19, with some 70,000 doses in total injected during its operation, El Comercio reported.

The medical center, located in a Quito suburb, was busted on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a "course" consisted of three doses, and people paid $15 for each.

Owner Lucia Penafiel alleges that the center did not give patients vaccines, but only vitamins and serums to boost immunity. Laser and infrared therapy were also offered at the facility.

"I have treated about 20,000 coronavirus patients here," she argued.

Patients at the center reportedly did not comply with precautionary measures: they did not wear masks and sat together while waiting for their appointment time.

"We have closed an underground clinic ... They promised citizens that with three doses of a vaccine, they would become immune to COVID-19. We cannot allow these terrible actions! The only authority authorized to distribute vaccines is the Ministry of Health of Ecuador," the Quito municipality office wrote on Twitter.

The Latin American country has so far confirmed over 242,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 10,000 deaths.

