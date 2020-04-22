UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Confirms 364 COVID-19 Cases Among Servicemen, 4 Deaths - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:10 AM

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Ecuador has confirmed 364 COVID-19 cases among servicemen and four disease-related fatalities, Defense Minister Oswaldo Jarrin said.

"There are currently 364 coronavirus infected servicemen in the armed forces, four people have died and 1,300 are in isolation," Jarrin said at a press conference.

He added that the armed forces had not been weakened and would continue to assist the authorities in protecting the population.

Ecuador has so far registered 10,398 COVID-19 cases and 1,422 fatalities.

