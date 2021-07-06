QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Ecuador continues working on a new agreement on civilian nuclear power with Russian corporation Rosatom, Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo told Sputnik on Monday.

"The talks are still underway. The Ecuadorean and Russian sides are still having a dialogue, we are open to reaching an understanding on that issue," Montalvo said.

In 2009, Rosatom and Ecuador's Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy signed a memorandum on civilian nuclear power cooperation, pledging cooperation in geological research and development of uranium fields, as well as designing and building nuclear power plants and research reactors.

Cooperation involved nuclear fuel production and developing the legal framework for Ecuador's nuclear sector.

Back then, Rosatom also prepared the draft agreement with Ecuador on civilian nuclear power cooperation. The agreement included a possibility for bilateral cooperation on basic and applied research, radioisotope production, creation of nuclear power infrastructure and scientific training. The deal also provided an opportunity for the construction of nuclear facilities.