Ecuador Conveys To UN Request For Assistance In Resolving Situation With Mass Protests

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:10 AM

Ecuador Conveys to UN Request for Assistance in Resolving Situation With Mass Protests

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Ecuadorean authorities have indicated to the United Nations that Quito is ready to accept its assistance in settling the issue of mass protests in the country, the Ecuadorean Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The government joins the call of the United Nations, the Episcopal conference and other organizations that support the search of consensus through a peaceful dialogue. In this regard, the government of Ecuador informed a UN representative in Quito of its readiness to receive UN support that could contribute to the return to social peace and understanding within the country," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the UN Mission to Ecuador expressed concern over escalation of violence amid the ongoing protests in the country.

The rallies in Ecuador erupted on Thursday in response to new austerity measures, including ending decades-long fuel subsidies, which the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Following the escalation of violence, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno accused foreign actors, including Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa of mounting an organized attempt to destabilize the situation in the country.

