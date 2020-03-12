Ecuador Declares Emergency Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - President

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Thursday declared a healthcare emergency due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and ordered an obligatory quarantine for everyone arriving from countries afflicted by the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Thursday declared a healthcare emergency due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and ordered an obligatory quarantine for everyone arriving from countries afflicted by the disease.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

"Ecuadorians, #COVID19 was declared a pandemic by [the World Health Organization]. I ordered [the Health Ministry] to declare SANITARY EMERGENCY," Moreno tweeted, adding that all coming from countries with COVID-19 should self-isolate in their homes.

The president added that the authorities have augmented 22 hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases and are now prohibiting the removal of soap, masks and disinfectants from the country.

As of Wednesday, Ecuador had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the country's Health Ministry.