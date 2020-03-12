UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Declares Emergency Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:08 PM

Ecuador Declares Emergency Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - President

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Thursday declared a healthcare emergency due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and ordered an obligatory quarantine for everyone arriving from countries afflicted by the disease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno on Thursday declared a healthcare emergency due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and ordered an obligatory quarantine for everyone arriving from countries afflicted by the disease.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 to be a pandemic.

"Ecuadorians, #COVID19 was declared a pandemic by [the World Health Organization]. I ordered [the Health Ministry] to declare SANITARY EMERGENCY," Moreno tweeted, adding that all coming from countries with COVID-19 should self-isolate in their homes.

The president added that the authorities have augmented 22 hospitals to treat COVID-19 cases and are now prohibiting the removal of soap, masks and disinfectants from the country.

As of Wednesday, Ecuador had 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Related Topics

World Ecuador All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Stack Europe With Oil Cheape ..

44 seconds ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

15 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.