UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Declares State Of Emergency Amid Protests After Fuel Subsidy Cut - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:50 PM

Ecuador Declares State of Emergency Amid Protests After Fuel Subsidy Cut - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has declared a national two-month state of emergency over civil unrest in the country following a decision to eliminate fuel subsidies, media reported.

On Tuesday, the Ecuadorian government announced that it would be eliminating fuel subsidies as part of a deal reached with the International Monetary Fund in February to obtain a $4.2 billion loan. The measure also includes a reduction of vacation days for public employees, changes to retirement benefits and lower compensation for some contract workers. On Thursday, after the measure went into effect, violent protests erupted nationwide, with taxi, bus and truck drivers blocking roads and bridges in Quito and clashing with police

According to the president's decree, as cited by the El Telegrafo news outlet, the 60-day state of emergency, which also went into effect on Thursday, allows the government to mobilize security forces and invoke extraordinary measures to address the civil unrest.

Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo said that 19 people had been arrested in the protests.

On Wednesday, Economy Minister Richard Martinez said that the government hoped that the fuel measure, which is expected to more than double gas prices, would save the Latin American country about $2.27 billion a year.

Ecuador's economy is suffering from a heavy debt burden of about $3.6 billion, which grew under previous leadership. Moreno has been adamant about slashing the debt to about $1 billion by 2020. On Tuesday, the government announced it would be leaving the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in order to increase crude oil production to raise more income.

Related Topics

Loan Police Oil Quito February Gas 2020 Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Emergency relief plan for 33rd national games chal ..

56 minutes ago

US Diplomats Pushed Ukraine to Investigate Burisma ..

56 minutes ago

Rs 14800 fine imposed on outlets for violating hyg ..

56 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up on late bargain-hunting

56 minutes ago

Death Toll in An-12 Emergency Landing in Ukraine C ..

56 minutes ago

World no.1 Barty battles into China Open semi-fina ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.