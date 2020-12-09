Ecuador denies the accusations made by Chinese news agency Global Times claiming that Ecuador and other countries could be involved in COVID-19 spread in China through imported frozen products, the Ecuadorian foreign ministry said, adding that there is now an official Chinese position in this regard

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Ecuador denies the accusations made by Chinese news agency Global Times claiming that Ecuador and other countries could be involved in COVID-19 spread in China through imported frozen products, the Ecuadorian foreign ministry said, adding that there is now an official Chinese position in this regard.

On Sunday, Chinese Global Times noted that the coronavirus got into the country in packages of frozen products imported from Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay, among others, and that the early outbreak of the virus in Wuhan, southeast of China, would have been formed in frozen foods imported from these countries.

"Regarding the Global Times note, it is important to say that [the publication] is not an official position of the Chinese government, nor it is aimed to incriminate Ecuador.

Apart from the fact that it is a general note, it states that it is 'insufficient evidence', it is a referential and additional study, one of those that have been spread worldwide to try to explain the origin of COVID-19," the foreign ministry's press release said on Tuesday.

The statement added that the Ecuadorian government maintains permanent contacts at the highest political and technical level with China to guarantee the quality of exported products from Ecuador.

In August, both countries signed a sanitary protocol to facilitate the export of frozen white shrimp from Ecuador to China.

At the moment the two countries are in negotiations to sign a new document that specifies the inspection and quarantine requirements for fishery products.