Ecuador Detects 1st Case Of Coronavirus Strain Linked To UK - Presidential Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ecuador has registered one case of the new coronavirus strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom last month, presidential administration spokeswoman Maria Caridad Vela said on Monday.

"Tests of the patient, who was suspected of having the new strain of the coronavirus detected in the UK, came back positive," the official said at a virtual press conference.

The person entered the country in mid-December before the UK informed the World Health Organization of the mutated variant of the virus and tested negative for the coronavirus back then, she added.

The new variant of SARS-CoV-2 is reported to be 70 percent more transmissible than other coronavirus strains. Although the new strain has not been proven to be more pathogenic, many states shut their borders and suspended travel with the United Kingdom. The closures, however, did not prevent the strain from infiltrating dozens of countries.

More Stories From World

