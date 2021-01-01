UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Doubles Order For Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Against COVID-19 Up To 4Mln - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Ecuador has doubled its order for the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Pfizer and BioNTech companies up to 4 million doses, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said.

According to earlier remarks of President Lenin Moreno, Ecuador has already ordered 2 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine.

"Thanks to the fruitful talks with Pfizer, we are going to receive 4 million doses," the minister said in a statement on late Thursday.

The first 50,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech companies will be delivered to Ecuador in January. The rest of the doses will be sent to Ecuador in parts each month.

