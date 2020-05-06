Ecuador Extends State of Emergency Over COVID-19 Pandemic For 1 Month - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Ecuador is extending a state of emergency, which was imposed in the Latin American country amid the spread of COVID-19, for 30 more days starting from May 16, President Lenin Moreno said on Wednesday.

"With the support of the Security Council, we extended the state of emergency for 30 days, starting from May 16. The security council is ready to work on a comprehensive review of the budgets of state services," Moreno tweeted.

The president added that around 10-15 percent of the budgets will be reviewed, and thus the main functions of state institutions will be unaffected.

Ecuador started to gradually east the lockdown from Monday. At the same time, the restrictions on movement for the elderly, the ban on movement between provinces, and the prohibition of mass events are still in place.

According to the latest data, Ecuador has so far confirmed 31,881 COVID-19 cases and 1,589 coronavirus-related fatalities