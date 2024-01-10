Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Here are five key facts to know about Ecuador, a longtime beacon of stability in South America, which has been convulsed by months of extreme violence by criminal gangs culminating in an attack on a TV station that unfolded live on air

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Here are five key facts to know about Ecuador, a longtime beacon of stability in South America, which has been convulsed by months of extreme violence by criminal gangs culminating in an attack on a tv station that unfolded live on air.

In the last few years, Ecuador has become a key player in the regional cocaine trade with drug cartels taking advantage of lax security in ports on its Pacific coast to expand into the country from neighbouring Colombia and Peru.

President Daniel Noboa, who was elected last year on a pledge to fight worsening drug-related violence, announced a state of emergency on Monday following the escape of one of Ecuador's most powerful narco bosses from prison. Criminal gangs responded by storming a TV studio and opening fire while live on air. They also took several police officers and prison guards hostage in attacks that left at least 10 people dead.

The violence had previously played out mainly in Ecuador's prisons where clashes between rival gangs have killed more than 460 prisoners since February 2021, many beheaded or burnt alive.

Ecuador's more than one million Indigenous people have developed powerful political representation that has played a key role in the downfall of three presidents between 1997 and 2005.

In August 2023, they chalked up a key victory for climate democracy when Ecuadoreans voted in an Indigenous-led referendum to halt exploitation of an oil block in Yasuni National Park, the ancestral home of the Waorani people which is also one of the world's most diverse biospheres.

Three decades earlier, an Indigenous uprising forced the government to surrender more than two million hectares (7,700 square miles) of land to Amazonian and Andean tribal groups.

But while the constitution recognizes their ownership of the land, the state maintains control of everything under the soil.

For seven years, the Ecuadoran embassy in London was at the centre of the Julian Assange saga, offering asylum to the WikiLeaks founder pursued by the US for divulging military secrets about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But in 2019 Ecuador's government decided it had had enough of Assange and booted him out of the mission, accusing him of meddling in the politics of other states and being unhygienic, among other complaints.

The Australian has since been in a high-security prison east of London, where he is continuing to fight his extradition to the US.

One of the many ways drugs traffickers are getting their product out of the country is by smuggling it among one of Ecuador's top exports, bananas.

Spain and the Netherlands both reported their biggest ever hauls of cocaine last year, found stashed in shipments of the fruit.

Shrimp is another of the country's big foreign Currency earners, with Ecuador overtaking India as the world's top exporter of the crustaceans.

Ecuador is home to the famous Galapagos Islands, a marine-rich archipelago made up of 234 islands, inlets and rocks, with flora and fauna found nowhere else in the world.

Observing its wonders in the 19th century, British scientist Charles Darwin developed his theory of evolution after studying finches and mockingbirds there. The impact of human activity through climate change and mass tourism threatens the unique ecosystems on the islands, listed as a world heritage site by UNESCO.

eab/cb/giv