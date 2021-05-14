UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Gets Russia's Go-Ahead For Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Ecuador Gets Russia's Go-Ahead for Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Supply

QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health has received approval from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the shipment of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Latin American country's foreign ministry said.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund - Limited Liability Company 'Human Vaccine' gave its endorsement to the Ministry of Public Health of Ecuador for the shipment [of the requested vaccines] ... so it is expected to finalize the signing of an additional agreement ... in order to initiate the corresponding regulatory and logistical coordination," the ministry said on Thursday.

The agreement is expected to be signed during the third week of May.

The Foreign Ministry of Ecuador also expressed appreciation for the efforts made by President-Elect Guillermo Lasso to secure a vaccine deal between Ecuador and Russia.

The engagement of the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health with the RDIF began last year. The government of incumbent Lenin Moreno expressed Ecuador's interest in acquiring the Sputnik V vaccine at the beginning of 2021. Several meetings have since been held with different Russian organizations, including the Gamaleya research institute, which developed the vaccine.

Related Topics

Russia Company Ecuador May From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

3 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

3 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

5 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

6 hours ago

Fireworks light up Yas Island in celebration of Ei ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.