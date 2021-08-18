UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Holding Talks On Production Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Ecuador is holding talks on production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Ximena Garzon said.

"We are in the process of drafting a road map... Talks with Russia on the organization of vaccine production in our country are progressing well," Garzon said at a press conference broadcast by Correo on Twitter.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine received approval for emergency use in Ecuador on May 15, but the date of the first deliveries of the vaccine to the country is unknown yet.

Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, said in July that the first supplies of Sputnik V could begin in September.

The vaccine is now approved in 69 countries with a total population of over 3.7 billion people. The vaccine efficacy was 97.6% based on the analysis of data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data published earlier by medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), according to Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya Institute.

