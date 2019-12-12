Ecuador Hopes President Moreno Will Visit Russia in Summer 2020 - Ambassador in Moscow

Ecuador hopes that the country's leader, Lenin Moreno, will visit Russia next June and attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Ecuadorian Ambassador to Russia Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that Foreign Minister Jose Valencia could also visit the country next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Ecuador hopes that the country's leader, Lenin Moreno, will visit Russia next June and attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Ecuadorian Ambassador to Russia Julio Cesar Prado Espinosa told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that Foreign Minister Jose Valencia could also visit the country next year.

"We are starting to work on it. We will discuss the visit of the Ecuadorian foreign minister [to Russia] with the Russian Foreign Ministry, depending on the schedule of [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov," Espinosa said.

The ambassador stated that Moreno was to visit Russia this June, but the trip was canceled due to scheduling conflicts.

"We want to raise the matter [of the Ecuadorian president's visit] again and hope that it will take place next year. If it is possible, on the same dates. We are talking about June," he added.

According to Espinosa, it would be perfect if the president could attend SPIEF, which is scheduled to take place from June 3-6, to represent the country's stance on the economy, investment and foreign policy.