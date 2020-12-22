Ecuador Imposes Curfew, Dry Law to Halt COVID-19 Pandemic - Presidency

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Ecuador imposes new restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including a curfew and prohibition on alcohol, the office of President Lenin Moreno said on Monday.

Earlier, Moreno held an extraordinary meeting of the national emergency operation committee. The meeting resulted in a decision to impose a state of emergency for 30 days.

"[The order was issued] to declare a curfew for 15 days starting today, lasting from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The dry law is in effect during the same time," the office tweeted.

Other measures include restrictions on motor vehicle use, introduction of 30 percent capacity limit for restaurants and hotels, and shutting down beaches on Thursday, Friday and as well as December 31 and January 1. All bars and night clubs will be closed as well. Meeting of more than ten people are banned.