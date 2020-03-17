UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Imposes Curfew, Limits Movement Within Country Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - President

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

Ecuador Imposes Curfew, Limits Movement Within Country Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Ecuadorean authorities have declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, introducing a curfew and limiting movements across cities starting Tuesday, President Lenin Moreno said.

Moreno announced on Twitter that all public services with exception of security, health, and emergency ones are shut down.

"Starting March 17, a curfew from 21:00 until 5:00 is in effect. Also, starting this midnight, the inter-provincial transportation, domestic flights, and the private car traffic, will be suspended for 14 days," Moreno tweeted on Monday.

He added that to purchase medicine and food, one will have to use its vehicle on specific days depending on a license plate number. The ones ending with zero or even numbers are banned fro driving on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the ones ending with odd numbers are banned on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Cargo and medical vehicles will be allowed to move around without limitations.

As of Monday, Ecuador has 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Twitter Vehicles Vehicle Car Traffic Ecuador March All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE nationals abroad urged to return home due to t ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 17, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

9 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.