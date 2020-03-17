Ecuador Imposes Curfew, Limits Movement Within Country Amid COVID-19 Outbreak - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Ecuadorean authorities have declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, introducing a curfew and limiting movements across cities starting Tuesday, President Lenin Moreno said.

Moreno announced on Twitter that all public services with exception of security, health, and emergency ones are shut down.

"Starting March 17, a curfew from 21:00 until 5:00 is in effect. Also, starting this midnight, the inter-provincial transportation, domestic flights, and the private car traffic, will be suspended for 14 days," Moreno tweeted on Monday.

He added that to purchase medicine and food, one will have to use its vehicle on specific days depending on a license plate number. The ones ending with zero or even numbers are banned fro driving on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, while the ones ending with odd numbers are banned on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Cargo and medical vehicles will be allowed to move around without limitations.

As of Monday, Ecuador has 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases with two fatalities, according to the country's Health Ministry.