Ecuador Imposes Curfew Near Strategic Facilities - Presidential Decree

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Ecuadorian authorities imposed curfew in areas across the country where government buildings and strategic facilities are located, according to a presidential decree.

Last week, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno declared a national two-month state of emergency over civil unrest triggered by the government's decision to eliminate fuel subsidies. On Tuesday, the country's parliament suspended its activity amid these mass protests.

"During the state of emergency, from Monday to Sunday from 08:00 p.m. to 05.00 a.m. [15:00 to 00.00 GMT] it will be forbidden to move in areas where strategic buildings and facilities are located, such as headquarters of government bodies and others that are determined by the Joint Command of the Armed Forces," the decree said.

The rallies were a response to new austerity measures, most notably the end of decades-long fuel subsidies, that the government wants to implement to become eligible for a $4.2 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

In the wake of the government's decision, transport unions announced a nationwide strike that left the country paralyzed for days.