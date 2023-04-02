UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises To 27 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 05:20 AM

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises to 27 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The death toll from a landslide in central Ecuador has risen to 27, after four more bodies were recovered from the rubble, Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE) informs.

On Friday, Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management said that at least 17 people were killed and 37 others were injured in a massive landslide that hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo on March 26. FGE said that the death toll stood at 23.

"(There are) 27 confirmed deaths after the landslide that occurred in Alausi. The prosecutor's office ordered the removal of two more bodies, found recently among the rubble.

Once identified, they will be handed over to their relatives," FGE said on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the attorney general's office reported on another two victims.

According to Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management, over 70 people are missing and a total of 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.

More than 30 people have been rescued from the rubble.

