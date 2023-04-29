Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises to 50 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The death toll from a landslide that occurred in central Ecuador at the end of last month has risen to 50, Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE) informs.

"At the moment, the number of deaths is 50," FGE said on Twitter on Friday.

At the start of April, the death toll from the landslide stood at 27, while the number of injured was at 37.

The massive landslide hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo on March 26. According to local media reports, over 30 people are still missing.

According to Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management, around 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.