UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises To 50 - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Ecuador Landslide Death Toll Rises to 50 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The death toll from a landslide that occurred in central Ecuador at the end of last month has risen to 50, Ecuador's Attorney General's Office (FGE) informs.

"At the moment, the number of deaths is 50," FGE said on Twitter on Friday.

At the start of April, the death toll from the landslide stood at 27, while the number of injured was at 37.

The massive landslide hit the city of Alausi in the province of Chimborazo on March 26. According to local media reports, over 30 people are still missing.

According to Ecuador's National Secretariat for Risk Management, around 500 local residents have been affected by the landslide. Nearly 60 houses have been completely destroyed while over 160 were damaged.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Alausi Ecuador March April Media From

Recent Stories

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

7 hours ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

7 hours ago
 FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique plac ..

FIFA President hails Wembley’s &#039;unique place in football history&#039; on ..

7 hours ago

European Commission and EIB announce funds worth €18 billion to boost investme ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039; ..

Sharjah FC crowned champion of the President&#039;s Cup

7 hours ago
 Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

Asylum decisions up by 40% in 2022 in EU

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.