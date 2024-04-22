Ecuador leader hails apparent approval of extradition, anti-gang measures

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) An early exit poll on Sunday showed overwhelming Ecuadoran voter support for the extradition of mafia bosses to US prisons and other tough anti-gang measures, with President Daniel Noboa hailing the result as giving him "more tools to fight crime."

New bloodshed stained the day as assailants shot dead a prison warden in coastal Ecuador.

The "yes" vote in favor of extradition received 72 percent support, while "no" received 25 percent of the total votes, according to the company Infinity Estrategas, which released the exit poll results on social network X.

"We have defended the country, now we will have more tools to fight crime and restore peace to Ecuadoran families," Noboa said after the release of the exit poll.

If Ecuador's constitution is changed to allow extradition, the nation would follow in the footsteps of Colombia and Mexico, which have sent scores of reputed crime bosses to stand trial in the United States.

Damian Parrales, chief of the El Rodero prison in coastal Manabi state, "was victim of an attack that unfortunately cost him his life," the national prison authority said in a statement.

Ecuadoran prisons have become nerve centers for organized crime groups and a bloody battleground that has claimed the lives of more than 460 inmates in three years.

Parrales, who had assumed his prison post just five days ago, was gunned down as he ate lunch with his family in the town of Jipijapa, local media reported.

Once-peaceful Ecuador has been grappling with a shocking rise in violence, flaring up due to a rise in narcotics trafficking, that has seen two mayors killed this week.

Nearly 13.6 million of the country's 17.7 million inhabitants were eligible to cast a "Yes" or "No" on 11 referendum questions on the ballot.

Noboa declared in January a state of "internal armed conflict," with about 20 criminal groups blamed for a spasm of violence sparked by the jailbreak of a major drug lord, still on the run.

Gangsters kidnapped dozens of people, including police and prison guards, and opened fire in a tv studio during a live broadcast, part of a days-long spasm of violence that caused about 20 deaths.

Despite the deployment of soldiers to combat gangs, violence has persisted. Two mayors have been killed in the past week, making it five in a year and three in less than a month.

Since January last year, at least a dozen politicians have been slain in Ecuador, including presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was gunned down last August after a campaign event.

In Sunday's vote, Noboa was seeking popular backing for his plans to clamp down even harder on those responsible for such acts.

Citizens were asked to approve an expansion of military and police powers, significantly boosting gun controls and imposing harsher penalties for "terrorism" and drug trafficking.

Noboa is also proposing to change the constitution so that Ecuadorans wanted abroad for organized crime-related offenses can be extradited.