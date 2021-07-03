BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Ecuador expects the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine to arrive from Russia in September, the foreign minister of the small Andean nation said Friday after talks with the top Russian diplomat.

"We reviewed the issues related to bilateral ties and he [Sergey Lavrov] promised the first shipment of the Sputnik V, which will probably come in September," Mauricio Montalvo tweeted.

Montalvo called the phone talks fruitful. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the conversation centered on the joint response to the COVID-19 outbreak as well as trade and cooperation on pharmaceutics and energy.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine abroad, announced in May that Ecuador granted Sputnik V its emergency use authorization.