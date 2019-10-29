QUITO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) As many as 10 people were killed and 1,340 more injured during 12 days of protests in Ecuador, the Ecuadorian ombudsman's office said.

"We had to present the information [to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights], gathered by the ombudsman's office during 12 days of protests.

As of October 13, the official figures say that 1,192 people were detained ... 1,340 injured and 10 killed," Ecuador's ombudsman Freddy Carrion told reporters on Monday.

The protests in Ecuador erupted early in October, when the government issued the decree scrapping fuel subsidies, among other austerity measures that sparked outrage of the public.

The demonstrations have turned violent, prompting President Lenin Moreno to declare a state of emergency.