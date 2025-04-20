Ecuador On 'maximum Alert' Over Alleged Assassination Plot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Ecuador is on maximum alert over an alleged assassination plot against recently reelected President Daniel Noboa, the government said on Saturday.
Noboa won the race in an April 13 runoff vote, but his main rival Luisa Gonzalez has accused him of committing "grotesque electoral fraud."
A military intelligence report saying that assassins entering Ecuador from Mexico and other countries planned to carry out "terrorist attacks" against Noboa was leaked on social media this week.
"We strongly condemn and repudiate any intention against the life of the president of the Republic, state authorities or public officials," Ecuador's Ministry of Government said in a statement early Saturday.
"The state is on maximum alert," it added.
The government accused "criminal structures in complicity with political sectors defeated at the polls" of hatching the plot, though it did not offer any specific Names.
Ecuador's electoral council and international observers have dismissed claims of fraud in the runoff vote, but Mexico and Colombia have yet to officially recognize Noboa's win.
The release of the report widens a rift between Ecuador and Mexico.
Mexico severed ties with the South American nation a year ago after security forces stormed its embassy in Quito to arrest a former vice president who had been granted asylum.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has expressed support for leftist Gonzalez, who has said she will seek a recount.
After the report on the alleged plot against Noboa came out, the Mexican foreign ministry issued a statement denying any suggestion that Mexico was "the source of alleged criminal acts or internal situations" in Ecuador.
"Ou country is and always will be guided by the principle of non-intervention," the statement said.
Noboa, who is expected to be sworn in on May 24, faces the herculean task of uniting his violence-plagued nation, which averaged a killing every hour at the start of the year as cartels vied for control over drug smuggling routes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From World
-
Ecuador on 'maximum alert' over alleged assassination plot6 minutes ago
-
Recovering pope expected to delight crowds at Easter Sunday mass6 minutes ago
-
T'Wolves dominate Lakers, Nuggets edge Clippers as NBA playoffs start16 minutes ago
-
Tariffs could lift Boeing and Airbus plane prices even higher16 minutes ago
-
Star Wars series 'Andor' back for final season26 minutes ago
-
Taxes on super rich and tech giants stall under Trump26 minutes ago
-
Thousands remain in dire straits weeks after deadly Myanmar earthquakes36 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'gravely concerned' about US airstrikes in Yemen, urges respect for int'l law36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Sabalenka reaches Stuttgart semis as Ostapenko extends Swiatek mastery8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 hours ago
-
'Fuming' Watkins fires Villa in bid to prove Emery wrong8 hours ago