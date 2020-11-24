UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Plans To Start Vaccination Against COVID-19 In January - President Moreno

Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:07 PM

Ecuador intends to begin vaccinating people against the novel coronavirus disease in January 2021, President Lenin Moreno said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Ecuador intends to begin vaccinating people against the novel coronavirus disease in January 2021, President Lenin Moreno said.

"The vaccines will arrive when they are ready, when their efficiency has been proved... I believe that we will have the possibility to start vaccinations in the first month of the next year," Moreno said on air of the radio program De Frente con el Presidente on Monday.

The president added that the health ministry plans to vaccinate 30,000 people per day, so at least 9 million of the 17 million-nation will be inoculated against COVID-19.

In the same radio program, Ecuadorian Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said that the vaccination will last from six to nine months, depending on the type of the vaccine that is purchased.

To date, the government of the country has reached deals with various pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer,, AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Jonhson & Jonhson and Moderna.

According to Zevallos, before being applied to the people, a vaccine will have to receive certifications regarding its efficiency, tolerability and safety from Ecuador's National Agency for Regulation, Control and Sanitary Vigilance (ARCSA).

