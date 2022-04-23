UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Prepares For Extradition Of Former President Correa From Belgium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022

Ecuador Prepares for Extradition of Former President Correa From Belgium

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) The Ecuadorian National Court of Justice has begun the extradition process of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Vicente Correa Delgado from Belgium on corruption charges, Ivan Saquicela, the court's chairman, said Friday.

"I have signed the court order to begin the extradition of Rafael Vicente Correa Delgado, the ex-president of Ecuador, as provided by law," Saquicela told Ecuadorian broadcaster Teleamazonas.

Saquicela noted that the order is supported by the relevant international agreements, including those with Belgium, which soon will be handed over to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2020, Correa was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for accepting funds from private businesses in exchange for state contracts. He and 19 other officials, including former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who is currently in prison in another corruption case, have been accused of accepting a total of $7.5 million to fund his election campaign.

Correa currently lives in Belgium and is married to a Belgian national, his children also have the country's citizenship. The ex-president considers the charges filed against him to be designed to force him out of Ecuadorian politics.

