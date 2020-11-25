UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador President Appoints New Interior Minister As Predecessor Fired Over Police Violence

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:34 PM

Ecuador President Appoints New Interior Minister as Predecessor Fired Over Police Violence

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has appointed Police General Patricio Pazmino as the new interior minister to replace Maria Paula Romo, who was dismissed by the country's parliament over police brutality during the protests in October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has appointed Police General Patricio Pazmino as the new interior minister to replace Maria Paula Romo, who was dismissed by the country's parliament over police brutality during the protests in October 2019.

"I have appointed Police General Patricio Pazmino as the interior minister," Moreno wrote on his twitter account on Tuesday.

The president expressed his gratitude to Romo for her service and added that he disagreed with the parliament's decision.

According to Moreno, the new minister will continue the policy of his predecessor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Romo attended the plenary session of the parliament, after she was blamed for being responsible for the use of expired tear gas bombs and the attack in the peace zones in two universities of Quito during the social protests in October 2019. At least 360 protesters and 86 police officers suffered injuries during the protests. With 104 votes in favor the Ecuadorian parliament dismissed Romo from her position.

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Minister Parliament Twitter Quito October Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

 

1 minute ago

Wrong parking aggravates traffic flow on city road ..

2 minutes ago

FACE to arrange musical night on Nov 27

2 minutes ago

Excise dept extend date of annual tax submission t ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 31 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

2 minutes ago

Unprecedented Surge in Ransomware Attacks Led to O ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.