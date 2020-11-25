Ecuador President Appoints New Interior Minister as Predecessor Fired Over Police Violence

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has appointed Police General Patricio Pazmino as the new interior minister to replace Maria Paula Romo, who was dismissed by the country's parliament over police brutality during the protests in October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has appointed Police General Patricio Pazmino as the new interior minister to replace Maria Paula Romo, who was dismissed by the country's parliament over police brutality during the protests in October 2019.

"I have appointed Police General Patricio Pazmino as the interior minister," Moreno wrote on his twitter account on Tuesday.

The president expressed his gratitude to Romo for her service and added that he disagreed with the parliament's decision.

According to Moreno, the new minister will continue the policy of his predecessor.

Earlier on Tuesday, Romo attended the plenary session of the parliament, after she was blamed for being responsible for the use of expired tear gas bombs and the attack in the peace zones in two universities of Quito during the social protests in October 2019. At least 360 protesters and 86 police officers suffered injuries during the protests. With 104 votes in favor the Ecuadorian parliament dismissed Romo from her position.