Ecuador President Confirms Plans Not to Take Part in Snap Election in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso confirmed on Friday that he would not run for the second term as part of a snap election in August due to his "love for democracy" and respect for the country's citizens.

In May, The Washington Post reported, citing Lasso's statement, that he did not plan to participate in the snap presidential election.

"Dear Ecuadorians, I will not accept the nomination to be a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic (of Ecuador). I am doing it with a profound love for democracy and out of respect for you, the citizens," Lasso wrote on Twitter.

On May 17, Lasso ended a months-long standoff with the opposition-led parliament by exercising an untried before rule known as "mutual death," which allowed the president to dissolve the legislature after it took a number of steps to impeach him based on embezzlement and corruption accusations. Until the snap presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place in mid-August, Lasso will remain in office by an executive decree.