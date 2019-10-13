UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador President Imposes Curfew, Military Control In Quito To Placate Protesters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

Ecuador President Imposes Curfew, Military Control in Quito to Placate Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno declared on Saturday a curfew and military control in the country's capital amid unabated protests.

"I have imposed a curfew and military control in Quito and its surroundings. It will come into effect starting 15:00 [local time, 20:00 GMT]. It will facilitate the activities of law enforcement agencies against excessive violence," the president tweeted.

Related Topics

Quito

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

1 hour ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

1 hour ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

1 hour ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

1 hour ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.