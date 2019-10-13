Ecuador President Imposes Curfew, Military Control In Quito To Placate Protesters
Sun 13th October 2019 | 01:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno declared on Saturday a curfew and military control in the country's capital amid unabated protests.
"I have imposed a curfew and military control in Quito and its surroundings. It will come into effect starting 15:00 [local time, 20:00 GMT]. It will facilitate the activities of law enforcement agencies against excessive violence," the president tweeted.