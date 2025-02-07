Ecuador Presidential Candidates Sprint To Campaign Finish
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Ecuador's dueling presidential hopefuls made a last-ditch pitch to late-deciding voters Thursday, wrapping a bitter campaign dominated by surging cartel violence and economic crisis.
Incumbent President Daniel Noboa and his leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez crisscrossed their equator-hugging Andean nation, holding final rallies ahead of a midnight deadline to halt campaigning.
"We are surviving, not living," said 56-year-old Quito street vendor Jesus Chavez, summing up widespread discontent over insecurity and the country's anemic post-pandemic economic recovery.
Ecuador -- once a beacon of prosperity, stability and democracy in a troubled region -- today finds itself drenched in a bloody turf war between cartels, mafias and gangs.
This who's who of organized crime is vying for control of ultra-lucrative trafficking routes linking the clandestine coca plantations of Colombia and Peru with the nightclubs of Europe, Australia and the United States -- via Ecuador's Pacific ports.
In the last five years the country's murder rate has increased more than 400 percent according to non-governmental group Human Rights Watch, albeit from a low base.
That has been enough to scare off tourists and to prompt tens of thousands of Ecuadorans to flee overseas.
"There are cruel deaths, assassinations, crimes, it is a daily reality," said Chavez, who has been robbed multiple times during his hour-long commute to and from Quito's picturesque colonial heart.
