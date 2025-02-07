Open Menu

Ecuador Presidential Candidates Sprint To Campaign Finish

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Ecuador presidential candidates sprint to campaign finish

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Ecuador's dueling presidential hopefuls made a last-ditch pitch to late-deciding voters Thursday, wrapping a bitter campaign dominated by surging cartel violence and economic crisis.

Incumbent President Daniel Noboa and his leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez crisscrossed their equator-hugging Andean nation, holding final rallies ahead of a midnight deadline to halt campaigning.

"We are surviving, not living," said 56-year-old Quito street vendor Jesus Chavez, summing up widespread discontent over insecurity and the country's anemic post-pandemic economic recovery.

Ecuador -- once a beacon of prosperity, stability and democracy in a troubled region -- today finds itself drenched in a bloody turf war between cartels, mafias and gangs.

This who's who of organized crime is vying for control of ultra-lucrative trafficking routes linking the clandestine coca plantations of Colombia and Peru with the nightclubs of Europe, Australia and the United States -- via Ecuador's Pacific ports.

In the last five years the country's murder rate has increased more than 400 percent according to non-governmental group Human Rights Watch, albeit from a low base.

That has been enough to scare off tourists and to prompt tens of thousands of Ecuadorans to flee overseas.

"There are cruel deaths, assassinations, crimes, it is a daily reality," said Chavez, who has been robbed multiple times during his hour-long commute to and from Quito's picturesque colonial heart.

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on ..

Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval ves ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel

1 hour ago
 Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in P ..

UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..

10 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Bien ..

Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial

11 hours ago
 80 countries participate in10th International Scou ..

80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah

12 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in France on working visit

UAE President arrives in France on working visit

12 hours ago
 France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than exp ..

France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of ..

Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library

12 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual cerem ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony

12 hours ago

More Stories From World