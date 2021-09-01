UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Puts Presidential Plane On Sale To Reduce Public Expenses - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Ecuador Puts Presidential Plane on Sale to Reduce Public Expenses - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday that his plane would go on sale and the money raised will be used to replenish the state budget as the country struggles with the COVID-19 economic repercussions.

"The sale of the presidential plane LEGACY EMB-135 BJ starts immediately. We are working on the rationalization of public spending to cut inefficient and unneeded expenses," Lasso wrote on Twitter.

The defense ministry is in charge of the sale, and money raised will go to the budget, according to the president's order, attached to the post.

During the sale process, the plane will be used on exceptional occasions only. The Ecuadorian president has two planes at his disposal.

The Ecuadorean government has been implementing austerity policies in response to the pandemic and the ensuing collapse of oil prices that undermined the national economy. As of July, the crisis forced the Ecuadorian government to cut back public expenditure by $4 billion.

Related Topics

Budget Twitter Oil Sale Money July Post Government Billion

Recent Stories

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

Rangers arrest accused of cop's target killing

30 minutes ago
 Dedication, teamwork driving force behind developm ..

Dedication, teamwork driving force behind development of any institution: VC KMU ..

30 minutes ago
 Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyi ..

Australia to Receive New Antarctic Icebreaker Nuyina - Reports

29 minutes ago
 Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terror ..

Roscosmos to Explore Use of Robotic Counter-Terrorism Systems at Its Facilities

30 minutes ago
 Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Ra ..

Root regains No.1 spot in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

34 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of Universit ..

CM Mahmood Khan lays foundation stone of University of Engineering Swat

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.