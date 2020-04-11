Ecuador Registers 2,196 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Tops 7,100 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus infections in Ecuador has increased by 44 percent or 2,196 cases in just one day, bringing the total to 7,161, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

It added that there were 311 more suspected cases, while 297 patients had died from the COVID-19.

Ecuadorian Interior Minister Maria Paula Romo had previously said that the growing number of tests taken throughout the country would lead to a significant change in the epidemiological statistics in the coming days.

The coastal province of Guayas and its capital of Guayaquil remain the epicenter of the infection in Ecuador. Amid the rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases, the Ecuadorian government declared a state of emergency on March 17, setting a curfew and limiting domestic movements.