Ecuador Registers Its First Same-Sex Marriage - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The first same-sex marriage was officially registered between two women in Ecuador almost a month after the country's highest court ruled it to be legal, local media reported Thursday.

On June 12, the Ecuadorian Constitutional Court ruled to allow civil marriage to two same-sex couples. The decision currently is pending for about 10 similar legal cases in Ecuador.

On Thursday morning, almost a month after the court's landmark ruling, Alexandra Chavez and Mishelle Aviles became the first same sex couple to officially be married in Ecuador, the El Universo news outlet informed.

In 2009, Mexico City became the first municipality in Latin America to allow same-sex marriages. Argentina followed the lead next year. In 2013, the National Council of Brazil prohibited the state institutions from rejecting marriages to same-sex couples, and the first such marriage was also registered in Uruguay.

In Spring 2016, following a three-month long debate, the Constitutional Court of Colombia voted six to three to legalize same-sex marriages.

