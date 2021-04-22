Ecuador Reimposing State of Emergency Regime, Curfew Due to COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has issued a state of emergency decree that envisions a night curfew in 16 provinces due to a new wave of COVID-19.

"Given the difficult epidemiological situation, today I signed Decree 1291 declaring a state of emergency in 16 provinces," Moreno said on Twitter.

"The measures will be in effect from 20:00 on April 23 to 23:59 on May 20," he said.