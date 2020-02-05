UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Rules Out Presence Of Coronavirus In Suspicious Patient - Health Ministry

Wed 05th February 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health has denied the presence of coronavirus in the county, after reports of one suspected case, the ministry has announced.

"The National Government, through the Ministry of Public Health, discards the presence in Ecuador of the New Coronavirus," the health ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ministry said that there was a patient with a suspected case of coronavirus in Ecuador.

At a Tuesday press conference, Ecuador's Public Health Minister Catalina Andramuno ruled out the presence of coronavirus in the patient, saying that negative test results had been received from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

