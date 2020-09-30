Ecuador Secures $62Mln Aid Package Years After USAID Expulsion - Foreign Ministry

Ecuador Foreign Ministry announced reaching a $62.5 million USAID support package for development in the South American country

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Ecuador Foreign Ministry announced reaching a $62.5 million USAID support package for development in the South American country.

"This is the result of the hard work of our governments, the renewed policy and relations of cooperation that the government of President Lenin Moreno is developing," a statement on the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry's website.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Luis Gallegos and USAID Deputy Administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean Michael Eddy earlier this month and made public Tuesday.

This is the first such deal since the US foreign aid agency was suspended from the country by former President Rafael Correa in 2014.

The government of left-leaning Correa accused USAID of interfering Ecuador's internal affairs and froze its projects in the country. Current President Lenin Moreno has proven much more amiable to Washington since taking office in 2017.

In the statement, Gallegos stressed that USAID's return to the country is taking place at a time when Ecuador, like many countries in the region, faces great challenges in maintaining international cooperation.

The aid package aims at the UN sustainable development goals and is intended to support civil society efforts to protect human rights, fight corruption, protect vulnerable groups, including indigenous peoples.