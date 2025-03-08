Ecuador Security Forces Given Blanket Amnesty In Cartel Fight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 09:30 AM
Guayaquil, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Ecuador's president announced on Friday an amnesty for security forces fighting drug cartels in the port city of Guayaquil, where 22 people were killed in fierce gunfights between rival gangs.
As teams of heavily armed police launched raids and collected tens of bodies in the city's troubled Nueva Prosperina neighbourhood, President Daniel Noboa announced a blanket pardon designed to signal resolve.
"All police and military personnel who have operated in, or who will be deployed to Nueva Prosperina, already have a presidential pardon," he said on social media.
He urged the security forces -- some already accused of human rights abuses during an increasingly brutal drug war -- to "act with determination and without fear of reprisal."
AFP reporters accompanied police Swat teams on a series of raids in Nueva Prosperina on Friday.
Forces combed steams and culverts, and stormed apartment blocks, hauling out handcuffed suspects and suitcases filled with rifles and ammunition as police helicopters circled the skies above.
