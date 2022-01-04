UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Shifts 50% Of Public Sector Employees To Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Ecuador Shifts 50% of Public Sector Employees to Remote Work Over COVID-19 - Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) of Ecuador has switched half of public sector employees to remote work until January 23 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Labor Minster Patricio Donoso said on Monday.

According to the government data, almost 10,000 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the country during the last week.

"We support the decision of the National COE to introduce a 50% restriction on the number of employees in the public sector in order to stop infections, the order will remain in effect until January 23," Donoso tweeted.

The COE has also ordered to strengthen biosecurity measures at workplaces, coordinate the rollout of vaccine boosters with the private sector and advise companies to transition to remote work or shortened shifts.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Ecuador has confirmed roughly 550,000 cases, including over 25,000 fatalities. Approximately 80% of the population over 5 years old are vaccinated.

Related Topics

Ecuador January Government

Recent Stories

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Rep ..

Turkmen Border Guards Fire at Taliban Troops - Reports

1 hour ago
 Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Kat ..

Hindu pilgrims appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

1 hour ago
 US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Withou ..

US Speedskating to Hold Olympic Team Trials Without Spectators as COVID-19 Preca ..

1 hour ago
 Census vital for providing policy base line: Chair ..

Census vital for providing policy base line: Chairman BRA

1 hour ago
 Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capit ..

Authorities Cancel Hundreds of Flights in US Capital Area Due to First Snowfall ..

2 hours ago
 EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Re ..

EU to Grant Croatia Extra $360Mln in Post-Quake Relief Aid

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.